#y6second
159.6M views
Do you want to win HUAWEI Y6s? Participate in the #Y6second Challenge. And guess what, all your favorite TikTokers are also doing this challenge. All you have to do is perform a task under six seconds and be absolutely creative about it. How to participate: 1. You have six seconds to perform any task. 2. Record yourself performing the task within six seconds. 3. Put our Y6s music as the background. 4. Upload the video on TikTok with the hashtags: • #Y6second • #HuaweiY6s Buy Now your HUAWEI Y6s by clicking on the below link： https://bit.ly/2RFr4Wf This challenge is solely sponsored by Huawei Pakistan and all terms and conditions will be governed by it. To get a chance to win the HUAWEI Y6s, every participant must follow all the steps. Not associated with Apple Inc.
