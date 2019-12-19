#wedareyou
68.2M views
#WeDareYou to create your take on the Thai arts to win a trip for two to Thailand! Whether it's Thai Dance, Thai Language, Thai Boxing or Thai Wellness get involved for the chance to win the below prizes! 1. Grand Prize: 5 day Trip for 2 to Thailand, including flights, accommodation and trips! 2. Happy Prize: 3 days, 2 nights at a top hotel in Thailand! For full Terms and Conditions please follow this link https://wedareyou.tourismthailand.org/terms
TikTok
English
© 2020 TikTok