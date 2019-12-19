TikTok
Upload video
Login
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Login
Home
About
Newsroom
Careers
ByteDance
Help
Safety
Community Guidelines
Terms
Privacy
Copyright
© 2020 TikTok
English
Bahasa Indonesia
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Italiano
Polski
Português
Tiếng Việt
Türkçe
Русский
हिन्दी
한국어
日本語
繁體中文
العربية
#tvflovesmusically
14M views
The Viral Fever is now on musical.ly! You know the dialogues, you know the songs! Make a duet, make a scene from your favorite web series or simple go "Tu Beer Hai, BC" ! #TVFLovesmusically. Participate and may get a chance to work with TVF!