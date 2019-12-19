#tiktokxsg
【11.09-11.18】#tiktokxsg The very first event for TikTok Singapore is just around the corner!! To win a chance to attend the #TikTokxSG event happening on 24th Nov (Saturday), hashtag your videos with #tiktokxsg from 9th Nov - 18th Nov. Record anything you are good at! No matter you are a dancer, transitioner,comedian or foodie, just show out your style in 15 sec to win the ticket! We will be awarding tickets to the event to these winners: - Top 10 TikTokers with videos that receive the most number of shares - Top 30 TikTokers with the most increase in followers during 9th Nov - 18th Nov Tons of food, games, challenges and customized merchandise await you! We can't wait to see all of you :) For more info: https://activity.tiktok.com/magic/runtime/?id=1922
