#tiktoktrends2018bestofme
45.2M views
We admire confidence! Therefore, we truly believe that if you think you’re the best of 2018, we sure think you are! 😎 Publish videos with this hashtag to show you are the best of yourself. For example, you could be the best transitioner, dancer, singer, photographer, most hilarious comedy performer or creative at shooting food content. Top 10 TikToker's videos with most views+likes+shares will be getting the invitation to our year end offline party. 💃🏻🕺🏻🏆👏🏻🔥
TikTok
English
© 2020 TikTok