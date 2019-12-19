#tiktokopmplaylist
Independent singer-songwriter ka ba? Got music you want to share to the world? Join #TikTokOPMPlaylist now! Just download the TikTok app, create and upload highlight of your original song. Get as creative as you can with our filters and effects, or just post a simple video. We look forward to hearing your music! MECHANICS: 1. This online campaign is open to Filipino independent musicians of all ages. 2. Download TikTok, create and upload a video with your original music, with the hashtag #TikTokOPMPlaylist from October 23 - November 6, 2019. 3. The Top 1 original music with the highest video views and likes will be given an official hashtag challenge for their original song by TikTok PH. 4. Top 3 winners will perform their original music in Creator Plus: #TikTokOPMPlaylist, an on-ground event organized by TikTokPH Team. 5. Top 3 winners will get TikTok PH Musician Verification, and their entries will be shouted out on all TikTok PH official accounts. 6. Top 10 songs with highest video views will be added to the #TikTokOPMPlaylist permanent in-app music playlist. 7. Winners will be ranked based on talent and video quality.
