#tiktoklol
279.2M views
Laughter is the best medicine. Put a smile and join TikTok Lawak Oh Lawak Campaign from 23/11 to 9/12! Let’s create an outbreak of fun with #tiktoklol and spread the joke! 1. Most popular comedy: Top 3 TikToker's videos with most views+likes+shares will be crowned as TikTok's Funniests and will stand a chance to win 1 pair of tickets to Maharaja Lawak Mega 2018 respectively plus TikTok's exclusive headset. 2. Most creative comedy: Top 3 TikToker's videos with most shares will be crowned as TikTok's Geniuses and each will stand a chance to win 1 pair of tickets to Maharaja Lawak Mega 2018 and a TikTok's trophy. *The final result will be announced on 13/12. Stay tuned! For More Information: https://activity.tiktok.com/magic/runtime/?id=2021
TikTok
English
© 2020 TikTok