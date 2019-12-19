#this_is_morocco
630.6M views
TikTok travels again to Morocco to meet the best creators and the most talented ones. Here we will share with you the best moments we had in Casablanca and best of moments we will have soon in Rabat and Marrakech. You could not join our meeting? You still can participate in the challenge #this_is_morocco and make videos showing us the greatness of the Moroccan People and his diverse cultures show us the most beautiful areas in your city, show us your most delicious Food, show us your Traditional Clothes let the entire world discover Morocco through your TikTok camera
