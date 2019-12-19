TikTok
Upload video
Login
For You
Discover
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Login
Home
About
Newsroom
Careers
ByteDance
Help
Safety
Community Guidelines
Terms
Privacy
Copyright
© 2020 TikTok
English
Bahasa Indonesia
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Italiano
Polski
Português
Tiếng Việt
Türkçe
Русский
हिन्दी
한국어
日本語
繁體中文
العربية
#situponitchallenge
19.6M views
Show us what you can sit on or how you can sit on different objects with Bizzey 's latest sound track! The winner will win a private concert of Bizzey!