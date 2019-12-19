#NotSoOrdinary
4.2B views
Microsoft Surface empowers you to bring your ideas to life so you can be original, innovative, and authentically you. Show us your extraordinary by transforming the ordinary to the #NotSoOrdinary. This NFL season, Surface is celebrating those who are much more than just athletes, like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Von Miller, and Travis Kelce. They’re also creators, fun-enablers, and farmers. So share your boldness and stand out. In a world that settles for ordinary, be anything but.
TikTok
English
© 2020 TikTok