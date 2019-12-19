#ndp2019
7M views
Singapore turns 54! With red and white flags hung on streets, homes and community centres are already reminding us that National Day is just around the corner 🇸🇬 What will you be doing to ring in Singapore's birthday? Singing to your favourite NDP tunes, crafting a paper flag at home, eating all our favourite local delicacies - Express your pride by wearing red and white, record these moments on how far we have come as a nation and hashtag your videos with #NDP2019! - 10 lucky winners will stand a chance to win a set of limited National Day TikTok merchandise! Challenge Duration: 6th August - 18th August Winner Announcement: 23rd August For more details: https://activity.tiktok.com/magic/page/ejs/5d48f4229b37e9024743c4d9?appType=aweme
English
© 2020 TikTok