#naijaxmas
20.7M views
Congratulations to the winners of #Naijaxmas; @mcshemcomedian @blackboi_vic @Tildaharris @Justsolomon @Love_elizandra Christmas Naija style! Join #Naijaxmas today 🎄All we want this Christmas is for you to spread joy! Join #Naijaxmas now! 5 merch packs for top 5 winners by voters choice. 🧐How to enter: 1️⃣Watch the official videos below and do your own version of #xmasswag, #xmasgreeting, #xmastalent or #xmassecretsanta. 2️⃣Select the sound icon of your favourite video and tap “use sound”. 3️⃣Don’t forget to add #Mzansixmas and one of the hashtags below And the # categories are: #Xmasswag; go from everyday looks to your Christmas look - make it fierce 🔥 #Xmasgreeting; use our greeting card sticker to send your loved ones a special greeting. 💓 #Xmassecretsanta; spread joy by showing kindness 🎅🏾 #Xmastalent; so you think you can dance, sing or act - show us what you’ve got 🕺🏿 Challenge ends on 26th December at midnight. Voting begins on 27th December Winners will be announced on 2nd January 2020 Spread Joy this Christmas #Naijaxmas style! T and Cs: http://bit.ly/TikTokNaijaxmasTC
