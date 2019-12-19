#myambulance
50M views
dimsum THAI POP 2019 is coming to Malaysia! Join our #myambulance dance challenge & show us your take on our original routine. You might just win VIP tickets to the dimsum Thai Pop 2019 and get the opportunity to perform the dance on stage! Contest Period: 12th - 19th Oct 2019 Prizes: 1. 2 VIP tickets worth RM1,198 to dimsum Thai Pop 2019 2. Stage Performance with artist How to enter: 1. Create your cover on TikTok using the track ‘My Ambulance’ 2. Save it as a video 3. Share it on TikTok as a public video! 4. Hashtag #myambulancel to qualify! For More Details: https://www.dimsum.asia/thaipop2019 Winners will be announce on 26th October 2019 on TikTok Instagram accounts @tiktok.malaysia Note: Should there are no responses from the winners within 14 days of notification, the prizes will be forfeited and new winners will be selected.
