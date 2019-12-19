#MagicBoots
1B views
What would you do with #magicboots? Would you give yourself superhero speed or impossible vision? Unstoppable shot power or next level skills? Put on your Nike boots and show us the magic... We want to see speed, touch and precision like it’s never been seen before. Take inspiration from some of the finest #nikefootball players in the game and show us what you’ve got. And if you impress our baller, @ben, you could even win a very special pair of #magicboots 👀🤫
