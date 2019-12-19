Pop-sensation singer-songwriter AJ Mitchell's latest track - Spring Break is a crossover feel-good anthem to soundtrack every person’s escape from reality. Join the #LepakAtHome challenge to stand a chance to win some relaxing kit pampering goods. All you need to do is show us how you ""Lepak At Home"" on TikTok!
Step 1: Record a TikTok video of what you do to #LepakAtHome in your most creative way possible. Show us how you make your favourite drink, chill with your loved ones, doing your current workout routine, doing your happy dance or what your pets are doing while no one is watching! 😆
Step 2: Add AJ Mitchell song - Spring Break 🍒 as your music background.
Step 3: Post it on TikTok with the hashtag #LepakAtHome & #AJSpringBreak and set your profile public.
We will select 3 (three) lucky winners each from Malaysia and Singapore. Winners will be announced on TikTok via @sonymusic_my account (for Malaysia’s participants), @SonyMusicSG (for Singapore’s participants) on 29th April 2020!
T&C:
For Singapore’s participants: https://www.sonymusicapac.com/toc/AJTikTokT&C_Sng.htm
For Malaysia’s participants: https://www.sonymusicapac.com/toc/AJTikTokT&C_Mal.htm