#jelesek
42.7M views
Win awesome prizes worth up to RM10,000! Just turn up the heat with your #JelesEk moves and win! How to join: Step 1: Start by activating the #JelesEk song and sticker. Step 2: Show us your best moves, give it your own spin and go gilerrrrr! Step 3: Upload your video and hashtag #JelesEk. Prizes: Grand Prize: RM3000 worth of electronics from Harvey Norman. Second Prize: RM2000 worth of electronics from Harvey Norman. Third Prize: RM1000 worth of electronics from Harvey Norman. Weekly Prizes: RM200 worth of SKECHERS vouchers for 20 winners over two weeks. For the best TikTokable spots, visit Toppen Shopping Centre! More Details: https://bit.ly/33Qs8v2
