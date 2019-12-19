#hydromanilachallenge
Hydro Manila Music Festival is coming! Join this challenge and win free tickets! This August, we make it rain! Mechanics 1. Shoot dance videos or hand gesture videos with music We Make it Rain. At the same time, choose the most creative way of getting wet or making it rain. Show your best look in the rain! 2. Shoot videos with hashtag #hydromanilachallenge and @hydromanila. 3. #hydromanilachallenge starts from 4 August to 17 August. 4. Winners will be announced on 15 August in terms of likes and views by Hydro and TikTok. Tickets will be confirmed at Hydro Manila Music Festival on 17 August. Prizes 1 Grand Price- 2 all-access tickets 1 2nd Prize - 2 VIP tickets 2 3rd Prize- 1 VIP tickets 20 Consolation Prize- 1 general tickets
