#HappyNewNova
7.3M views
It's a party in your pocket with the HUAWEI nova 5T! 🎉 Ready, set, GO - follow these simple steps and be one of three lucky winners! Up for grabs - one HUAWEI nova 5T for the top prize, and two 12,000 mAh 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge Power Banks for the 2nd and 3rd prizes! Contest period: 22nd to 27th Nov Step 1: Create your own #HappyNewNova dance by following the dance moves exemplified by Dee Kosh! Step 2: Upload your #HappyNewNova dance video to your TikTok account Step 3: Share your #HappyNewNova dance with all your family and friends! Contest T&Cs apply: http://bit.ly/happynewnovachallenge Sponsored by Huawei Mobile Singapore. To find out more: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/phones/nova-5t/
English
© 2020 TikTok