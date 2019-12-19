#happyathome
16.2B views
Who said that staying at home was a bad thing? Staying home and staying safe is the most responsible thing that we can do right now, so we're teaming up with a few friends to give you ideas on how to pass the time. Whether it's a living room workout, picking up a new language, or starting the next great masterpiece, here's to staying indoors, staying safe and staying #HappyAtHome. Join TikTok in supporting the World Health Organization's fight against COVID-19: https://covid19responsefund.org/?&ms=tiktok
TikTok
English
© 2020 TikTok