#gullykalakar
1.7B views
Kaiso ho tiktok ki public! Gully Boy ka trailer kaise Laga aapko - Angaar? Ab aap ke liye hum laye hai ek alag challenge - In collaboration with Excel Entertainment and Gully Boy - we are going to give out some of the best rappers and singers on Tiktok a chance to win a special surprise. All you need to do is shoot your 30 videos rapping and singing some of your favourite songs or any song from Gully Boy using the hashtag - #Gullykalakar. The team will select the best entries to win a chance to witness the Gully Boy Audio Launch and a concert featuring - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Divine, Naezy and the complete star cast of the movie on the 24th of January in Mumbai. Ab Karna kya - shuru ho jao, Video Banao, Kyuki aapka time aa gaya!
