Tickets, check! Itinerary, check! Dance moves, check! Now, we’re ready to have fun! So get your moves ready and leap to the different destinations all over the Philippines. HOW TO PARTICIPATE: 1. Do the moves! Create a TikTok video of yourself doing the dances in this challenge. We have 15 and 60 second versions you can have fun with. 2. Want to be extra? You can even add an extra move like changing travel gear/vacation clothes before changing a destination. 3. Post on your page using the hashtag #GoCreatePH and #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines 4. Challenge others to beat your creativity! REMINDERS 1. Change destinations by jumping! 2. Make sure the PH destination you’re in is shown, and recognizable in your video. Let the audience appreciate the beauty of the Philippines! 3. Put a geotag, or an indication of where you are in your challenge video. We want everyone to be able to visit the beautiful places you’ve been to!
