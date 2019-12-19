Now more than ever, it's important for us to come together as a community and support those in need. We've launched Donation Stickers as an easy way to make a difference with your videos and LIVE streams! Just add them to your videos, and viewers will be able to make a direct donation to a number of incredible organizations supporting communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Even better, TikTok will be matching user donations made through these stickers until May 27. So #DoubleYourImpact and make a difference!
Follow this link for more information: https://bit.ly/2Yf4ZCB