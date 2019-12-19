TikTok
Upload video
Login
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Login
Home
About
Newsroom
Careers
ByteDance
Help
Safety
Community Guidelines
Terms
Privacy
Copyright
© 2020 TikTok
English
Bahasa Indonesia
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Italiano
Polski
Português
Tiếng Việt
Türkçe
Русский
हिन्दी
한국어
日本語
繁體中文
العربية
#dontblameme
18.6M views
We've all been in those situations where your friend does something and you get blamed for it.. 🙄 Create a musical.ly showing that funny moment when you get blamed (or blame a friend) using #DontBlameMe