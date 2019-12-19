Downtown East celebrates Countdown 2020 on 31 Dec and it’s time to party with us! We’d like you to show us your best party moves to end 2019 with a bang!
Contest Period: 19 - 27 December
To enter the contest, simply follow the steps below:
1) Follow @downtowneast on TikTok
2) Follow the dance moves in the demo videos using the track “Boomerang” by Brooks
Share it on TikTok as a public video and hashtag #DECOUNTDOWN2020 to qualify. The more creative you are, the higher your chance of winning!
Grand Prizes x 3: $500 Downtown East E-Vouchers
Consolation Prizes x 20: $50 Downtown East E-Vouchers
Please note that the management’s decisions are final and cannot be contested at any point in time. For more info on Countdown 2020: http://bit.ly/DECDTT.
Terms and Conditions: http://bit.ly/TTDECDTNC