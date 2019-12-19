#danceforchange
104.5M views
You can help empower young people in Africa and other developing countries! Join the #DanceforChange challenge by Sherrie Silver and Mr Eazi and the United Nations' International Fund for Agricultural Development will use your video as a virtual petition to increase investment in sustainable agriculture. Let's change the world and #DanceForChange! IFAD invests in young people and agriculture. Empowering rural youth means more food, less hunger and a brighter future for us all.
