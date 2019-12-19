#cricketsuperstar
313.5M views
Tecno Mobile brings you the most awaited 👉 TECNO#CricketSuperstar Game. Shoaib Akhtar and Hassan Ali have played this fun game. Now it's your turn to take a magical spin by using hashtag 👉 TECNO#CricketSuperstar and change from your regular looks to cricket appearance. So make some stunning moves using 👉 TECNO STAR Soundtrack and show us your love for cricket game. Top 5 participants with maximum likes on their video can win FREE Tecno Mobiles! Winners will be announced on 30th December, 2019. Sponsored by TECNO. This Challenge is sponsored by TECNO. TikTok does not sponsor or endorse this Challenge. TikTok assumes no responsibility for this Challenge and has no control over the Challenge or the prizes. Click to Learn More about Tecno Mobile Pakistan: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pk/home/
TikTok
English
© 2020 TikTok