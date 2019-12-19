#CookieWithACause
Let’s have some fun for a good cause while we all stay home. Start the challenge with any cookie on your forehead & move it to your mouth. No hands allowed! Will you contort your facial muscles? Build a machine? Use telekinesis? However you do it, do it safely and put your playful twist on the challenge. Don’t forget to @ your friends (and OREO!). The best part is for the first 1 million #CookieWithaCause video uploads, a donation will be made to @savethechildren to help keep children fed and educated.
