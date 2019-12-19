#cokebottledance
2.7M views
📣The BIGGEST DIGITAL DANCE CHALLENGE just arrived in town! 💃🏾🕺🏿💃🏾👯♀️ Dance and WIN! 👉🏾 🎁Prizes included - Apple iPhone 11 128 GB- Black - Foresight LED Video Ring Light Kit - 9 inch USB Diva Light - JBL Speaker - Coca Cola Bluetooth Speaker - Coca Cola Backpack - More amazing prizes in Ts&Cs How to enter: 1. Dance with Coca Cola can, bottle or buddy, use the Ama2000 Coca Cola soundtrack and start dancing, don't forget hashtag 【#CokeBottleDance】 2. Remember it's a DANCE challenge! Lip-sync, selfies are not recommended.🙅🏾♀️ 3. Challenge be available from 13 December 2019 - 22 December 2019 Winner Announcement: Grand Prize: @kelly_kikx Second Prize: @patie1698 Third Prize: @nadi.arti Fourth Prize: @ismaeel.bagus Fifth Prize: @zayaan.4 Please check prizes' detail in the T&Cs. @tiktok.southafrica will contact with you recently. Ts&Cs Apply: http://bit.ly/tiktokcocacampaigntc
