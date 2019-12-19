#boldandbeautiful
1.5B views
This women’s day week, experience the TIkTok’s secret 3D beauty booth at Grazia beauty festival, on 6th and 7th March, Palladium mall. Join the the #BoldandBeautiful challenge on TikTok and get a chance to win Rs. 4000 worth premium beauty hampers and prizes. Rules: To take part in the challenge, visit the TikTok booth at GBF. Sign up on TikTok app and Make a video on TikTok expressing your beauty mantra inside the TikTok booth at GBF The theme of the video is: Whether you are a pro-make up or anti-make, its your face and you make the rules. Use #BoldandBeautiful in the description of your video！
