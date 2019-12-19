#actingallstarph
TikTok All-Star Southeast Asia 2019 is a regional creator championship delivered to you by TikTok. Join the Philippines audition for the chance to win coveted awards with total prizes worth up to USD12,000! How to join: - 1.There are 3 categories in total (Talent, Acting, Lifestyle) for you to enter. Take a video and hashtag #TalentAllStarPH if you're good at dancing, singing, handcrafting or art performing, etc. 2. Get the recommended music in the TikTok All-Star Southeast Asia 2019 playlist 3. Feel free to use the All-Stat sticker under hot tab to make your video more attractive Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to compete in the Southeast Asia Contest! The submission period ends until November 14th. Visit https://activity.tiktok.com/magic/page/ejs/5dc2648cfa5e84526ae85d4a?appType=aweme for more information.
