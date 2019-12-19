Can you do 26 jumps at home this weekend to support The 2.6 Challenge? Whether it’s over the kitchen table, a can of beans or a human pyramid - it's up to you! Take part in the @MadebySport #26Jumps to help save the UK's charities.
Get involved and join everyone to celebrate & fundraise on Sunday 26 April – when the 40th London Marathon would have happened. Everyone can make a difference this year!
Get creative and raise money for charity. Click here https://bit.ly/madebysport to donate to charity and help raise £66M this weekend!