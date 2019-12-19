TikTok
Upload video
Login
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Login
Home
About
Newsroom
Careers
ByteDance
Help
Safety
Community Guidelines
Terms
Privacy
Copyright
© 2020 TikTok
English
Bahasa Indonesia
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Italiano
Polski
Português
Tiếng Việt
Türkçe
Русский
हिन्दी
한국어
日本語
繁體中文
العربية
#159kipchoge
2.9M views
Congratulations!! Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to complete a full marathon in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds🏃🏿♂️👏🏿🔥. Join the challenge and show your support for the marathon runners!!🥳😆