TikTok
Trending
Discover
Upload video
Login
#我有特别的唱歌技巧
3.2M views
歌词记不住时、唱歌跑调时、唱高音唱不上去时，怎么完美的揭过这尴尬的一篇呢？ 既然唱不下去，不如编个故事来点出人意料的神转折吧～ 赶紧用你的原声拍个视频参与进来吧～你说你，唱着唱着咋就说起来了呢～
TikTok
Company
About TikTok
Newsroom
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Programs
TikTok for Good
TikTok for Developers
Advertise on TikTok
Support
Help Center
Safety Center
Community Guidelines
Legal
Cookies Policy
Privacy Policy for Younger Users
Intellectual Property Policy
Law Enforcement
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
English
Bahasa Indonesia
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Italiano
Polski
Português
Tiếng Việt
Türkçe
Русский
हिन्दी
한국어
日本語
繁體中文
العربية
© 2020 TikTok