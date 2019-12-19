World Arabic Day is celebrated on the 18th of December of every year. The event was established by the UN to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as promote Arabic as one of UN’s 6 official working languages. To celebrate this day, use the “World Arabic Day” logo to talk about Arabic’s role on your identity and to encourage your friends to use their mother tongue. You could recite some poetry, sing your favorite Arabic song, talk about your favorite Arabic book/quote, share your favorite joke in standard Arabic, teach a friend a couple Arabic words, or test your linguistic knowledge with our Arabic test challenge. Join us with #WorldArabicDay!