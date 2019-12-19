#عرض_أزياء
19.5M views
wear your best clothes and participate in our tiktok fashion session,shoot a video and add our hashtag #fashionsession, at the end of the challenge The user with most-liked video will get a Tik Tok T-Shirt as a gift from us, don't miss this opportunity !!✨❤️✨ Event deadline:9th, April The time to announce the winner: 10th, April (only the videos with the content that is related to the challenge will be recognized in this event，official videos can not participate in this challenge)
