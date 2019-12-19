Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

yuya_nakano

麺と肉が好きな人

· 1-13
朝ラーを求めて『中華そば 半ざわ』さんへ🚶🏻‍♂️中華そば(塩)780円+玉子めし(醤油こうじ)200円を注文‼️ 朝にピッタリな優しいスープは絶品☺️玉子めしも美味い😆👍#中華そば #朝ラーメン #ラーメン #モーニングルーティン #ルーティン動画 #朝ごはん #グルメ動画

怪物 - YOASOBI

朝ラーを求めて『中華そば 半ざわ』さんへ🚶🏻‍♂️中華そば(塩)780円+玉子めし(醤油こうじ)200円を注文‼️ 朝にピッタリな優しいスープは絶品☺️玉子めしも美味い😆👍#中華そば #朝ラーメン #ラーメン #モーニングルーティン #ルーティン動画 #朝ごはん #グルメ動画

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App