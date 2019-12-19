TikTok
yuya_nakano
麺と肉が好きな人
1-13
朝ラーを求めて『中華そば 半ざわ』さんへ🚶🏻♂️中華そば(塩)780円+玉子めし(醤油こうじ)200円を注文‼️ 朝にピッタリな優しいスープは絶品☺️玉子めしも美味い😆👍
#中華そば
#朝ラーメン
#ラーメン
#モーニングルーティン
#ルーティン動画
#朝ごはん
#グルメ動画
怪物 - YOASOBI
