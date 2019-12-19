TikTok
にゃっき
3-18
入院生活10日目。いよいよ明日が退院！！帰れる！！嬉しい！！😭
#入院
#入院生活
#ラスト
#嬉しい
#やったー！
#痛かった
#辛かった
#お風呂キツすぎ
#ぴえん
#応援ありがとうございました
