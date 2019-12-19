TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
yagisita_ind._kik
yagisita_ind._kikkaw
·
2020-2-11
Follow
労働時間を自分と仲間のチカラで有意義な時間にしたい‼️
#柳下工業株式会社
#解体しよーよ
#斫りしよーよ
#仕事
#最高
#仲間
#有意義
#労働時間
#自分
Satisfaction - The Lights
Report
63
5
2
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App