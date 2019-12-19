TikTok
xxxmassanxxx
アス者さん
2020-5-16
これが単体宝具という神代の恐ろしさよね
#fate
#fgo
#バビロニア
#エヌマエリシュ
#キングゥ
#エルキドゥ
オリジナル楽曲 - アストルフォで目覚めし者 - アス者さん
57
5
7
