TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
uuuuuuuuuuuuu120
うー🐥
·
2020-3-28
Follow
世にも奇妙なジュンピ物語
#SEVENTEEN
#세븐틴
#문준휘
#文俊辉
#不思議の国の文俊辉
#不思議の国のジュンピ
#不思議の国の王子
#面白い
#KーPOP
#韓国
オリジナル楽曲 - うー🐥
Report
5377
34
266
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App