TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
useyanpaisen
うせやんパイセン
·
4-1
Follow
僕は巨人の岡本和真、今日はエイプリルフールなのでどんなLIVEにしようかなぁ〜
#プロ野球
#ジャイアンツ
#巨人
#岡本和真
#細長エイリアン
#高橋優貴
#中日ドラゴンズ
#バンブー
オリジナル楽曲 - うせやんパイセン
Report
21.2K
229
416
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App