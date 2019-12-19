Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

73_tricking

奇軒Tricking🤸‍♂️

· 2020-5-2
這個動作很簡單，不會再讓你們進醫院了😂#tricking #flip #特技 #空翻 #教學

原聲 - Mj.无名氏

這個動作很簡單，不會再讓你們進醫院了😂#tricking #flip #特技 #空翻 #教學

Report

The action in this video could result in serious injury.

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App