TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
tosakyodaiotot_yuki103
土佐兄弟 有輝 official
·
2020-4-6
Follow
#高校生シリーズ
#高校生モノマネ
#tiktokに春が来た
#テキストであるある
#オリジナルネタ募集中
#席替え
#見失う奴
オリジナル楽曲 - 土佐兄弟 有輝 official
Report
74.3K
318
379
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App