this_is____haruka
はるぴょん✌️
·
2020-9-5
ぽぽちゃん生まれて初めてのプール。
#チワプー女の子
#6ヶ月
#犬のいる生活
#tobecontiuned
オリジナル楽曲 - ゆうき(J)アクロバット - ゆうき(jester)
1747
21
19
