TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
tentobata24
とばてん
·
2020-3-12
Follow
大阪弁と中国語の違い！！道案内編！
#みんなの卒業式
#中国語
#大阪弁
#標準語
#大阪弁vs中国語
#違い
#方言男子
#道案内
#japanese
#accent
#
original sound - とばてん
Report
1033
69
28
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App