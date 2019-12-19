Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

tentobata24

とばてん

· 2020-3-4
【あるある】大阪実家あるある！？#卒業 #標準語 #あるある #大阪実家あるある #大阪 #方言男子 #実家あるある #accent #japanese

original sound - とばてん

【あるある】大阪実家あるある！？#卒業 #標準語 #あるある #大阪実家あるある #大阪 #方言男子 #実家あるある #accent #japanese

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App