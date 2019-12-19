Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

takufroms

TAKUfromS タクフロムエス

· 2019-4-7
#ヨーヨーの音 #ヨーヨー #ハイパーヨーヨー #yoyo #yoyosound

オリジナル楽曲 - TAKUfromS - TAKUfromS タクフロムエス

#ヨーヨーの音 #ヨーヨー #ハイパーヨーヨー #yoyo #yoyosound

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App