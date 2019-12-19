Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

suzaku_chibita

朱雀.ちび汰🔥

· 2020-7-29
＼＼\\ꐕ ꐕ ꐕ//／／ 元祖滋賀振りじゃ！っつか≡歴史壱≡じゅん振りやな！#テクパラ #テクパラ流行らせよう #テクパラ流行らせたい #テクパラチャレンジ #ハイパーテクノ #hypertechno #野党テクノ #滋賀テクノ #おうちでパラパラ

Be Together DJ KANON Mix Chibita Edit - 朱雀.ちび汰🔥

＼＼\\ꐕ ꐕ ꐕ//／／ 元祖滋賀振りじゃ！っつか≡歴史壱≡じゅん振りやな！#テクパラ #テクパラ流行らせよう #テクパラ流行らせたい #テクパラチャレンジ #ハイパーテクノ #hypertechno #野党テクノ #滋賀テクノ #おうちでパラパラ

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App