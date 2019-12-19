TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
shinran17love
書家しんらん
·
2020-1-31
Follow
#君の名は
#書家しんらん
#書道
#筆文字
#書道好きと繋がりたい
#筆文字アート
#デザイン書道
#アート書道
#命名
#感謝
#ありがとう
オリジナル楽曲 - カイセイ🏃🏻👍🏻 - カイセイ🏃🏻♂️👍🏻
Report
24
0
Share
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App