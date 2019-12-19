Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

shiidagumi

H

· 2019-5-27
懐かしいなー！もう暑いで！#鳶 #お仲間ぼしゅーちゅー

START IT AGAIN - kwon_ji_yong

懐かしいなー！もう暑いで！#鳶#お仲間ぼしゅーちゅー

Report

The action in this video could result in serious injury.

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App